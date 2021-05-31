Brooks

Elevate your running experience with the Brooks® Ghost 13 running shoes! These road running shoes offer a smooth-as-silk ride with a form-fitting interior that keeps your feet cushioned and secure even after miles on the road. Predecessor: Ghost 12. Support Type: Neutral. Cushioning: High energizing cushioning. Surface: Road. Differential: 12mm. Open-engineered air mesh upper with 3D Fit Print technology that provides strategic stretch and structure to the upper. Traditional lace-up closure. Plush tongue and collar. Soft fabric lining for a great in-shoe feel. Removable foam insole for excellent underfoot comfort and support. DNA LOFT offers incredibly soft cushioning that now extends beyond the heel, allowing for an easy transition from landing to toe-off. BioMoGo DNA is a blend of earth-friendly BioMoGo and responsive Brooks DNA, and has a gender-friendly cushioning design, making for a dynamic ride. Flex grooves allow for more natural forefoot movement and fluidity. Soft blown rubber forefoot material supplies light cushioning and grip. Imported. Product measurements were taken using size 8, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair. Measurements: Weight: 9 oz