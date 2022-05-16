GHD

Ghd Helios Hair Dryer Diffuser Nozzle

A diffuser hairdryer attachment to help curly hair look its best. For the curly-headed among us, there’s the ghd Helios Diffuser Nozzle. This attachment will work with your ghd Helios hairdryer to create bouncy, smooth, frizz-free curls. It’s gentle on hair, and very easy to use. Why will I love the ghd Helios Diffuser Nozzle? Diffuser attachment for ghd hairdryer Ideal for use on curly, wavy hair Helps curls form while blow drying Salon quality Adds volume Wide teeth gentle on your hair Who is the ghd Helios Diffuser Nozzle best for? If you’ve got curly hair and you own a ghd Helios, this needs to be on your radar. Bouncy, lush curls are on their way, friends. How should I use the ghd Helios Diffuser Nozzle? As the name suggests, this nozzle is designed for use with the ghd Helios hairdryer. Simply click it onto the end of your Helios, and you’re good to go. Shop now with free shipping and Afterpay.