Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
GHD
Ghd Helios 1875w Advanced Professional Hair Dryer
$279.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Need a few alternatives?
The Inkey List
The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Hair Treatment
BUY
$11.00
Sephora
Olaplex
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Hair Mask
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Kérastase
Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'original Hair Oil
BUY
$58.00
Sephora
ARKIVE
Arkive The Good Habit Hybrid Oil
BUY
$22.00
Arkive Headcare
More from GHD
GHD
Ghd Detangling Comb
BUY
$22.00
Amazon
GHD
Ghd Helios 1875w Advanced Professional Hair Dryer
BUY
$279.00
Sephora
GHD
Flight Travel Hair Dryer
BUY
$99.00
ASOS
GHD
The Comb Out Detangling Hair Comb
BUY
£11.50
Cult Beauty
More from Hair Care
The Inkey List
The Inkey List Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Hair Treatment
BUY
$11.00
Sephora
Olaplex
Olaplex No. 8 Bond Intense Moisture Hair Mask
BUY
$30.00
Sephora
Kérastase
Kérastase Elixir Ultime L'original Hair Oil
BUY
$58.00
Sephora
ARKIVE
Arkive The Good Habit Hybrid Oil
BUY
$22.00
Arkive Headcare
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted