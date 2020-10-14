GHD

Curve Soft Curl, 1.25 Inch Hair Curling Iron

Product Description The ghd curve Soft Curl curling iron features 1.25-inch large barrel with spring activated ergonomic lever is perfect for creating soft bouncy curls and volume at the root. Ultra-zoneTM technology monitors temperature constantly across the whole barrel and adapts to your hair ensuring the optimum styling temperature of 365ºF, for healthier looking hair. The hair curler barrel is suitable for all hair types and lengths, working best on longer hair. The protective cool tip provides a safe place to hold the curler whilst you curl and the built-in safety stand allows you to store the wand during/after styling. Professional hair curling iron with large barrel and spring activated ergonomic lever for creating soft bouncy curls Healthier styling: 365ºF optimum styling temperature minimizes hair damage to create shiny, long-lasting curls Unique ultra-zoneTM technology: recognizes each section of hair and adapts to maintain the optimum styling temperature at all times Transformative design: large 1.25-inch barrel to create consistent curls Suitable for all hair lengths including shorter hair Additional features: protective cool tip, automatic sleep mode after 30 minutes of non-use; 2 year ghd manufacturer’s guarantee; swivel cord for comfortable styling; universal voltage. About ghd The award-winning hair styling brand ghd has a mission to create good hair days. The brand’s scientists work with stylists to develop patented technologies.