GHD

Ghd Air Hair Dryer

£99.00

Buy Now Review It

At GHD

Get gorgeous hair in half the time* with the ghd air® professional hair dryer. Its powerful 2,100W professional-strength motor and patented removable air filter deliver high pressure air flow for super-fast drying, while advanced ionic technology reduces frizz and flyaways to give a smooth salon-style finish in half the time*. Variable power and temperature controls, allow you to tailor your blow-dry to your hair type, while a cool shot button helps lock your finished style in place with a blast of cold air. The ghd air® is also a breeze to use thanks to an ergonomic design that makes it comfortable to hold for both left and right-handed users, and a 3m long power cable that gives total flexibility as you style. The ghd air® is compatible with the ghd air® diffuser. *compared to regular consumer hair dryers