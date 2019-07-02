Elizabeth Suzann

Ggeorgia Midi Linen, Sizes 0 - 3

$235.00

Buy Now Review It

At Elizabeth Suzann

An effortless, minimal tee dress engineered to be a true workhorse in your wardrobe. The Georgia is one of the first styles I designed, and the pattern was drafted with universal fit in mind. The shoulder seam and sleeve without an armscye look intentional on all shoulder breadths, the substantial cuff wings out and draws clean lines on any arm, and the elegant midi length is never out of place. This is the midi version of our Georgia Tee, which was influenced by effortless caftans from the '60s and '70s but with less material and more practicality in mind. I also drew on neat, crisp blouses from the '40s when women started wearing separates to work. Architectural drama and movement paired with structure and simplicity - a dress that can go anywhere and do just about anything. It hits mid-calf, and the hem is slightly longer in the back than in the front. This dress is meant for road trips along the coast, layered over flowing trousers for balmy evening dining all'aperto, and paired with bare feet for lazy afternoons indoors with a good book. The Georgia is our best-selling series - shop all available fabrics and colors here! Interested in transforming your garment with a belt? Shop Accessories here!