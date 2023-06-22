Gucci

Gg Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

$1150.00

The Gucci Aria collection takes references from the archives of the '90s and early '2000s, with pieces inspired from Tom Ford's era in Gucci The new idea of femininity shows glamorous details, such as lace, crystals and sheer fabrics. Pointed square toe Buckled slingback strap Mesh or fabric upper with GG crystal embellishment 1.37" kitten heel Fabric upper, leather lining and sole Made in Italy