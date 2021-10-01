Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Outerwear
Gucci
Gg Multicolour Belted Leather-trimmed Trench Coat
£3300.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
GG Multicolour belted leather-trimmed trench coat
Need a few alternatives?
promoted
Scotch & Soda
Utility Cotton-blend Jacket
BUY
$228.00
Scotch & Soda
promoted
Universal Thread
Women's Quilted Jacket
BUY
$34.99
Target
promoted
Universal Thread
Universal Thread™ Women's Quilted Jacket
BUY
$34.99
Target
Shein x Flaws of Couture
Statement Collar Belted Winter
BUY
C$85.00
SheIn
More from Gucci
Gucci
Leather Lug Sole Loafers
BUY
$980.00
Farfetch
Gucci
Women's Leather Loafers With Double G
BUY
$830.00
Bloomingdale's
Gucci
Platform Perforated G Sandal
BUY
C$585.00
Gucci
Gucci
Platform Perforated G Sandal
BUY
$470.00
Gucci
More from Outerwear
promoted
Scotch & Soda
Utility Cotton-blend Jacket
BUY
$228.00
Scotch & Soda
promoted
Universal Thread
Women's Quilted Jacket
BUY
$34.99
Target
promoted
Universal Thread
Universal Thread™ Women's Quilted Jacket
BUY
$34.99
Target
Shein x Flaws of Couture
Statement Collar Belted Winter
BUY
C$85.00
SheIn
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted