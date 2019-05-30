Gucci

Gg Marmont Super Mini Bag

£820.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

A new introduction to the GG Marmont line for Pre-Fall 2019, the mini bag is enhanced by a textured version of the Double G—a contemporary take on an archival detail from the '70s. The accessory is crafted from different coloured leathers for a two-toned contrast effect and completed by a detachable chain strap. Beige and black diagonal matelassé leather with a vintage effect Cerise leather trim with a vintage effect Antique gold-toned hardware Moiré and microfibre lining with suede-like finish Textured torchon Double G Detachable key ring Detachable chain strap with 58cm drop Magnetic closure Super mini size: W17.5cm x H11.5cm x D4cm Made in Italy