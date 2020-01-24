Gucci x Disney

Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag

$2490.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

The playful image of Mickey and Minnie Mouse defines this GG Marmont small shoulder bag in ivory matelassé leather. In celebration of the Lunar New Year, Disney’s legendary characters appear throughout Gucci’s ready-to-wear and accessories for the Cruise 2020 collection, displayed as colorful prints, embroidered patches or jacquard motifs. Disney x Gucci ©Disney Multicolor Mickey and Minnie Mouse print ivory matelassé chevron leather Online Exclusive Antique gold-toned hardware Internal leather tag with © Disney Microfiber lining with a suede-like finish To celebrate the Lunar New Year, Disney and Gucci come together for an exclusive collection. With a vintage inspired attitude, the emblematic cartoon character Mickey Mouse stands out against a green background, decorating the dedicated packaging. Double G Interior zipper pocket Sliding chain strap can be worn as a shoulder strap with 22” drop, as a top handle with 12” drop or as a cross body bag Flap with spring closure This item can fit a cell phone up to 3.1”W x 6.2”H x .3”D The Gucci card case wallet will fit inside this product Small size: 10"W x 6"H x 3"D Made in Italy The model is 5'8" tall