Gucci
Gg Marmont Small Shoulder Bag
$2400.00
At Gucci
The GG Marmont small shoulder bag is reimagined in black and beige diagonal matelassé quilted leather, speaking to the theme of bold stripes that runs throughout the Pre-Fall 2019 collection. Completed with a twisted torchon Double G embellishment, the small chain shoulder bag's distinct softly structured shape is outlined in contrast cerise piping, highlighting its flap closure. The sliding chain strap smoothly transforms from a single shoulder length to a doubled top handle length for multiple ways to wear the bag.