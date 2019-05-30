Gucci

Gg Marmont Mini Round Shoulder Bag

£1070.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

The mini bag's playful rounded design is reintroduced within the season's narrative, in beige and black striped diagonal matelassé quilted leather. The chain strap shoulder bag is defined by the distinctive Double G hardware, now in a twisted torchon design. Beige and black diagonal matelassé leather with a vintage effect Cerise leather trim Gold-toned hardware Double G Chain strap with leather detail with 56cm drop Zip closure Can also be worn as a crossbody bag Mini size: W18.5cm x H18.5cm x D6.5cm Microfibre lining with a suede-like finish Made in Italy