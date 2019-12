Gucci

Gg Marmont Mini Round Shoulder Bag

$1390.00

Buy Now Review It

At Gucci

The mini bag's playful rounded design is reintroduced within the Pre-Fall 2019 narrative, in cognac diagonal matelassé quilted leather with contrast black piping. The chain strap shoulder bag is defined by the distinctive Double G hardware, now in a twisted torchon design for the season.