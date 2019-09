Gucci

Gg Marmont Mini Quilted-velvet Cross-body Bag

£1160.00

Buy Now Review It

At MatchesFashion.com

The GG Marmont is one of Gucci's most covetable bags under the direction of Alessandro Michele. This purple velvet style is made in Italy with the hallmark GG motif and chevron-striped quilting, then opens to reveal a pink satin interior with a single slip pocket. Let the rich hue stand out against pastel separates for a weekend lunch date.