Search
Products fromShopHandbagsShoulder Bags
Gucci

Gg Marmont Leather Top Handle Bag

$2300.00
At Gucci
A small structured leather top handle with top-stitching detail. Made in our signature lightweight leather, noted for its softness and elasticity.
Featured in 1 story
This Sold-Out Work Bag Is Restocking Soon
by Alyssa Coscarelli