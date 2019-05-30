Gucci

Gg Marmont Clutch

£980.00

The GG Marmont bag is reimagined for Pre-Fall 2019 in black diagonal matelassé quilted leather, trimmed with contrast cerise piping. The clutch's softly structured shape is completed with a back open pocket and oversize flap closure embellished with the collection's distinct Double G in a twisted torchon design. Black diagonal matelassé leather with a vintage effect Cerise leather trim Shiny gold-toned hardware Double G Back open pocket Interior zip and open pockets Flap with magnet closure W30cm x H20cm x D5cm Microfibre lining with a suede-like finish Made in Italy