Gg Marmont Card Case

£205.00

At Gucci

A new introduction to the GG Marmont line for Pre-Fall 2019, the card case is enhanced by a twisted torchon version of the Double G—a contemporary take on an archival detail from the '70s. The accessory is crafted from different coloured leathers for a two-toned contrast effect. Beige and black diagonal matelassé leather with a vintage effect Cerise leather trim with a vintage effect Antique gold-toned hardware Textured torchon Double G Four card slots W10cm x H7.5cm Made in Italy