Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Mules & Clogs
Gucci
Gg Bow-detail Velvet Mules
$990.00
Buy Now
Review It
At mytheresa
Need a few alternatives?
Sam Edelman
Lavendar Strappy Heel
BUY
$130.00
Sam Edelman
Charles and Keith
Pixie Furry Platform Mules
BUY
$103.00
Charles and Keith
Apparis
Misha Mule
BUY
$135.00
Apparis
Anine Bing
Shearling Mules
BUY
$350.00
Anine Bing
More from Gucci
Gucci
Gucci Horsebit 1955 Cloth Bag
BUY
$1407.98
Vestiaire Collective
Gucci
Gucci Horsebit 1955 Chain Leather Bag
BUY
$1300.00
$1751.03
Vestiaire Collective
Gucci
Gucci Horsebit 1955 Chain Cloth Handbag
BUY
$2704.04
Vestiaire Collective
Gucci
Gucci Horsebit 1955 Chain Tote
BUY
$3050.62
Vestiaire Collective
More from Mules & Clogs
Gucci
Gg Bow-detail Velvet Mules
BUY
$990.00
mytheresa
Ugg
Tasman X Waterproof Clog
BUY
$80.00
Nordstrom
Sam Edelman
Lavendar Strappy Heel
BUY
$130.00
Sam Edelman
Charles and Keith
Pixie Furry Platform Mules
BUY
$103.00
Charles and Keith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted