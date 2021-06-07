George Foreman

Gfo240s Indoor & Outdoor Grill

Cook up all the BBQ classics all year round with this versatile dome-covered grill, which works just as well on your indoor counter as it does outside on its included stand. A 15-serving grilling surface makes food for the whole party, while the George Touch™ Nonstick Coating & drip tray help to remove the fat, increase the flavor and keep things healthy. Model GFO240S Includes stand for outdoor use Detaches from the stand to moves effortlessly to your countertop for indoor grilling Variable temperature control 240-square inches of cooking surface makes up to 15 servings of food at once George Tough™ Nonstick Coating for easy cleaning and food removal Fat drains into an easy-to-empty metal grease tray Measures 20.24" x 11.18" x 20.9" 1-year limited warranty Imported Request warranty information Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 2031132