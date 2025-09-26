Madewell

V-neck Cutaway Vest In Corduroy

$98.00 $68.60

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

MADE TO ORDER ✨ Hand-beaded and sent within 4-6 weeks. Scroll down this page to read more and see how it works! She screams chic with just a *hint* of hoe. The perfect piece for when you're headed to a classy shindig but wouldn't be caught dead dressing like a bore 😩 Let's be honest, in this life, there just ain't no time for that honey. Three layers of hand beaded tulle because elegance! baby! Sophie wears a size S. Sophies measurements are Bust - 94cm, Waist - 70cm, Hips - 90cm, Height - 172cm. We advise you to follow the waist measurements as the hips have plenty of stretch. Not a size 4-18? Select the size closest to you and add your measurements at the cart Made and hand beaded with love in Indonesia. It's all yours, bby! No refunds on these, sorry! Want to make it even more unique? Let our designers sort you out!