ban.do

Getaway Traveler Bag – Mental Vacation

$74.95 $55.99

Buy Now Review It

At ban.do

We thought long and hard about what we wanted in a bag for travel. Then we redesigned our duffel bag based on all those things we wanted! The result is this traveler bag with a nylon top compartment and a sturdy leatherette bottom compartment that’s great for shoes (just wipe it clean!). It also has four detachable pouches inside that you can even interchange with the pouch inside our Weekender bag. Talk about an upgrade!