ban.do

Getaway Toiletries Bag – Traveling Party

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Bando

Toiletries don’t lead the most glamorous life, so they pretty much deserve a cute bag to travel in. This one does the job nicely. It’s got pockets, and pockets, and more pockets. Plus, the outside is coated canvas which means spills can be wiped off easily—phew! the details- 3.5 in. x 5.5 in. x 8 in. Coated canvas exterior Nylon interior Mesh pocket Metal hardware Surface design by maddy nye! Handle strap Double zipper pull Large interior with wall pocket and center divider with mesh Exterior pocket with embossed ban.do press stud Printed artwork on interior pouch Free Returns + You have 30 days to return anything you’re unhappy with. Exceptions include personalized items and items marked as final sale. You’ll receive a free prepaid shipping label once your return is authorized. Get more info here.