Anthropologie

Getaway Tin Candle

$22.00 $13.20

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 80305790; Color Code: 040 Bergamot Orange Blossom (Fresh Citrus): A soft caress of orange flower petals and Valencia orange nestles against a warm accord of vanilla-laced suede and earthy patchouli spun with white musk, salted bergamot, and weathered woods. Sea Salt Driftwood (Fresh Aquatic): The captivating aroma of salted citrus and soothing, precious woods intermingle with shimmering minerals, glowing white amber, salted blooms, and blue eucalyptus coated in ethereal musk. Jasmine Vetiver (Floral Woody): The intoxicating scent of white jasmine, fruity osmanthus, and luscious tuberose warmed with soft, simmering aspects of spiced patchouli, tonka-infused woods, and glittering sun-lit citrus. Coconut Waters (Floral Coconut): Powdery white sands and salted sea mist lift a medley of exotic coconut, papaya nectar, and fresh-cut sugar cane. For the best burn experience, keep the following in mind: The first time you light your candle, allow it to burn until the wax pool melts all the way to the edge; for a larger candle, this may take several hours. Wax has "memory," so if it is extinguished with a partial pool, that will prevent a full, even pool from forming in the future. Trim your wick each time you light the candle, removing any "bloom" from the previous burn. We recommend lighting a wick that is 1/4-1/2" in length. Ensure that your candle is placed on a heat-safe surface. Do not allow wick trimmings, dust, or other materials to accumulate in the wax pool.* To ensure safety and longevity, be sure to check the bottom of your candle for additional instructions, including details on when to discontinue use. 40-hour burn time Hand-poured coconut wax blend; cotton candle wick Metal tin vessel Imported Dimensions 8 oz. 3"H, 3" diameter