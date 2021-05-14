Patchology

Getaway Plan Kit

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Neiman Marcus

Need a vacation? Chances are your skin does, too! Arrive refreshed with this in-flight, on-standby (or at your final destination) TSA-friendly skincare kit. It contains the perfect patch and mask combination to hydrate your skin, illuminate your complexion, and wake up tired, puffy eyes for the true royal treatment, no matter when pampering calls. Kit Includes: 1 Hydrate FlashMasque Sheet Mask 1 Illuminate FlashMasque Sheet Mask 1 FlashPatch Illuminating Eye Gel (pair) 1 moodpatch Happy Place Eye Gel (pair) How to Use:FlashPatch Illuminating Eye Gels: Place 1 pair of gels onto clean, dry under-eye area for 5 minutes (or longer if desired). Discard after use and massage remaining serum into skin. Make these a daily part of your regular pre-makeup skin care regimen, or use whenever you need to soothe tired, overworked eyes. FlashMasque Hydrate & Illuminate Sheet Masks: Unfold the masque and apply to clean, dry skin. Place over your entire face, pressing the material snuggly into facial contours. Leave on for 5 minutes (or longer if desired). Remove the masque. No need to rinse. The serum will fully absorb into skin. Follow with your normal skin care regimen.