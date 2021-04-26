United States
Essie
Get Your Grove On
$9.00
At Ulta
Get ready for essie's Limited Edition Summer 2021 Collection. Your summertime fling is in full swing, so pucker up and dare to get your grove on! You've found a limon-fellow whose basket half-full attitude has you feelin' just lime. Be the tangerine tease and lead him on to the terracotta terrace. With vibrant views of citrus hues & you know the zest has yet to come! Ciao for now & we'll be waiting for all the juicy details later... Key Features: Lime green glossy shine nail polish with a cream finish Salon-quality nail color formula for flawless coverage Exclusive easy-glide brush for even professional application on nails From essie's summer 2021 collection with 6 punchy bright shades