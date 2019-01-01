Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
lululemon
Get Set Bra Embroidered
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At lululemon
A high neckline and a strappy back make this C/D b... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
30 Gifts For Your Workout Buddy
by
Cory Stieg
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Aimee Cherie Intimates
Novacane Bralette
$75.00
from
Aimee Cherie Intimates
BUY
DETAILS
Free People
Astrid Printed Balconette
$48.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Yasmine Eslami
Jeanne Stretch-tulle Underwired Bra
$135.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Lane Bryant
Convertible Back Plunge Bra
$52.50
from
Lane Bryant
BUY
More from lululemon
DETAILS
lululemon
Beach Break Rashguard
$98.00
from
lululemon
BUY
DETAILS
lululemon
Tracker Short V 4"
$58.00
from
lululemon
BUY
DETAILS
lululemon
Into The Sun Short Sleeve
$68.00
from
lululemon
BUY
DETAILS
lululemon
On The Fly 7/8 Pant
$98.00
from
lululemon
BUY
More from Intimates
DETAILS
Warner's
No Pinches No Problems Cotton Lace Hipster
$11.50
$6.99
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Hanky Panky
Organic Cotton Boyshort W/ Lace
$32.00
from
Zappos
BUY
DETAILS
Calvin Klein
Form Bikini
$13.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
ThirdLove
Pima Cotton Hipster
$12.00
from
ThirdLove
BUY
More from Fitness
Workout Clothes
11 Sun-Protective Workout Clothes That Don’t Look Dorky
There are lots of factors to consider when you're shopping for new workout clothes: Will you sweat through the fabric? Is it going to make your legs
by
Cory Stieg
Yoga
These Are The Best Outdoor Yoga Classes In New York City
When the weather finally gets nice in New York City, it's like New Yorkers get released from a cage. After being sequestered to our apartments all winter,
by
Cory Stieg
Fitness
The No-Equipment Workout You Can Do In A Hotel Room
Staying in a fancy hotel room often means you have access to luxuries that you don't always have at home, such as a TV with cable or a bath big enough to
by
Cory Stieg
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted