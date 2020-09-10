Kanobi Candle Co.

Get Naked By Kanobi Candle Co.

$26.00

Buy Now Review It

GET NAKED is a great scent for those who prefer creamy, smooth, and warm fragrances. It is sexy, seductive, and will keep you wanting more. And, GET NAKED is a great candle to burn in the bedroom, bathroom, and the living room. Each of our candles are made with 100% soy wax, phthalate-free premium fragrance and zinc-free cotton wicks. These candles are made in the USA in small batches for quality control. You can expect a total burn time of 45-55 hours in each nine ounce amber jar. Kanobi Candles are designed to combine fragrance and mood for the ultimate candle burning session. Some of the other scents you may find in stock are CALIFORNIA DREAMING, HAPPINESS, SUMMER IN THE CITY, and BURLESQUE, among others. So, whatever your mood may be, you can be sure to find a corresponding fragrance. If you have any questions or concerns, feel free to visit our website at kanobicandleco.com.