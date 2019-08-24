Amazon

Get It! A Beauty, Style, And Wellness Guide To Getting Your "it" Together

$9.99

Buy Now Review It

Hey, gorgeous!You know how you’-re always thinking about getting more organized? More focused? Healthier? Changing up your hair routine? And so many other things?It’-s time to stop thinking about it and do it! We know getting started seems overwhelming- we’-ve been there. We’-re both busy professionals and moms, so we know how self-care gets pushed to the side. But that’-s not the way it should be!We want to help you become your best self-that’-s why we teamed up to write Get It! And gathered all our favorite tips, tricks, and secrets to help you get whatever -it”- you want: Get Centered, Get on Track, Get Organized, Get Healthy, Get Fit, Get Beautiful Hair, Get Flawless Skin, Get Made Up, Get Stylish and Sexy-in just minutes a day.From finding a calm center amidst chaos and dressing for your body type in your 30s, 40s, and beyond, to getting in shape no matter what your schedule looks like and saving time on hair, makeup, and looking and feeling young, Get It! is the ultimate handbook to finding style, beauty, and wellness within yourself while getting exactly what you want out of life.We’-re so excited to share this book with you. Whatever you want-it’-s time to get it!XOXO,Jacqueline and Jené-