Get Hued – Pink Berry

$26.00

Pink Berry - a dark red hue with a pink undertone __________________________________________________________________________ ABOUT Pop! Curl Color Gel is a curl defining gel + temporary hair color makeup all in one Use all over or create highlights to give your curls a pop of color + definition. Rinses out with 1 wash! __________________________________________________________________________ DIRECTIONS Take a small of amount of gel and smooth + rake through the hair starting from the ends and work up to the roots. Works best on damp hair over your favorite leave-in conditioner. Style as desired. Diffuse or air dry. Great for wash and go's, twist outs, and rod sets. External Use Only __________________________________________________________________________ INGREDIENTS Aloe Vera Juice, Vegetable Glycerin, Water, DL Panthenol, Wheat Germ Oil, Avocado Oil, Castor Oil, Xanthan Gum, Silver Dihydrogen Citrate, Citric Acid, Fragrance, Mica, Iron Oxide *Handmade Product Disclaimer* Please be aware that our hair products are handmade. Due to this process, there may be slight variations in color and texture from one jar to the next. These variations are at times unavoidable due to the nature of this process, but please know that best efforts are made to make these items as identical as possible.