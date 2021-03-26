Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Makeup
ColourPop
Get A Grip! Glitter Gel
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At ColourPop
Get obsessed. This long wearing glitter packed gel paste provides ultra intense sparkle.
Need a few alternatives?
ColourPop
Sing To Me Paolo Glitter Gel
BUY
$10.00
ColourPop
ColourPop
Get A Grip! Glitter Gel
BUY
$10.00
ColourPop
Urban Decay
Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
$49.00
Sephora
Urban Decay
Naked Wild West Eyeshadow Palette
BUY
C$68.00
Sephora
More from ColourPop
ColourPop
You Are Magnifico Pressed Powder Blush
BUY
$12.00
ColourPop
ColourPop
Bubblegum Pop Lippie Scrub
BUY
$9.00
ColourPop
ColourPop
Sing To Me Paolo Glitter Gel
BUY
$10.00
ColourPop
ColourPop
Get A Grip! Glitter Gel
BUY
$10.00
ColourPop
More from Makeup
NARS
Radiant Creamy Concealer, 0.22 Oz
BUY
$30.00
Macy's
Ardell
Pre-cut Lashes - Demi Wispies
BUY
$4.99
Macy's
MAC
Mineralize Skinfinish Natural
BUY
$30.60
Macy's
MAC
Studio Face And Body Foundation, 1.7-oz.
BUY
$28.05
Macy's
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted