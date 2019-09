Matt & Nat

Mini satchel with zip closure and protective metal feet. Comes with a removable branded ID tag and an adjustable and detachable shoulder strap. Zippered pocket on back wall and cellphone pocket on front wall. Lining of pouch is made of 100% recycled plastic bottles. Dimensions: L 6.25" x H 7.75" x D 4" Handle Drop: 3.25" Shoulder Strap Drop: 19"-23.5"