Informed by decades of technique development, the age-old process of hand screen- and block-printing has become a cultural cornerstone in Jaipur, India. The highly skilled artisans at the forefront of this practice craft each of our quilts through a time-tested method of 13 different processes, each of which is done by hand - including the final kantha stitch. From the expert color master - who blends each hue with its own unique formula - to the craftsmen and women - who, in pairs, lay down each screen frame with stunning precision - our team of makers apply their expertise and knowledge to a line of exclusive, handcrafted bedding that adds an element of unparalleled artistry to your home. Each one-of-a-kind quilt is crafted from a lightweight voile and finished with delicate, hand-stitched kantha. To help preserve the quality of your unique work of art, we recommend washing on a gentle cycle with care. 100% cotton; cotton fill Due to the handcrafted nature of this item, expect slight variation in the appearance of each unique piece Machine wash cold on gentle cycle; tumble dry low Do not bleach or dry clean Iron on warm setting if needed Imported