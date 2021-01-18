Dogwood Lifestyle

‘geri’ Medium Classic Tiger Ceramic Planter

£195.00

Geri is our Medium Classic Tiger planter! Our medium planters are incredible statement pieces perfect for smaller house plants and a great size to sit on shelves. (We also offer this planter in pink and classic leopard or panther designs) Based on the original designs from 1980s and produced by the same Italian factory we hunted out the creator of our beloved vintage big cats and asked them to produce some more for us. Each ceramic is hand painted by the same crafts-people who have been dedicated to their craft for over 40 years. As each item is hand made there will be small variations in the colours and on the surface of the glaze, these are not imperfections merely natural occurrences of a real handcrafted product. Hand-painted Made in Italy Measures 15 cm opening diameter NEW: A brand new item from the manufacturer