Aesop

Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser Gel 500ml

$45.00 $36.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Energize and refresh not only your mind but your body too with Aesop Geranium Leaf Body Cleanser Gel. This aromatic and luxurious clear gel can be lathered onto your skin, leaving it feeling invigorated and ready to face whatever the day throws at you. The Cleanser Gel contains a sensual and rich blend of geranium leaf, bergamot rind and mandarin rind oil. The stunning combination will help to cleanse and remove dirt, leftover makeup and oil. Working together, the ingredients leave skin feeling silky, soft, fragrant and smooth whilst evening out skin tone. The gel has been specially enriched with antiseptic properties that deliver moisture to the skin whilst visibly improving your complexion. Irritated and dry skin will experience a faster natural recovery. It is also suitable for all types of skin. Use in combination with the Aesops Geranium Leaf Body Scrub to soothe and deliver a natural radiance that your skin truly deserves. The gel can be used alone or in combination with other products in the Aesops range for best results.