A member of the Pelargonium genus of flower species, geraniums are grown for their beauty and as a staple of the perfume industry. While there are over 200 different varieties of Pelargonium flowers, only a few are used as essential oils. Uses of Geranium essential oil date back to ancient Egypt when Egyptians used Geranium oil to beautify skin and for other benefits. In the Victorian era, fresh geranium leaves were placed at formal dining tables as decorative pieces and to be consumed as a fresh sprig if desired; in fact, the edible leaves and flowers of the plant are often used in desserts, cakes, jellies, and teas. As an essential oil, Geranium has been used to promote the appearance of clear skin and healthy hair—making it ideal for skin and hair care products. It also helps calm nerves and lessen feelings of stress. Geranium is also known to naturally repel insects. Uses Use in an aromatherapy steam facial to beautify skin.Add a drop to your moisturizer for a smoothing effect.Geranium is great for both dry and oily hair. Apply a few drops to your shampoo or conditioner bot