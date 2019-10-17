Billie the Label
Georgie Mini Blazer Dress
$198.00
At Verishop
A menswear-inspired staple gets utterly feminine. Sleek and sexy, this mini features all the elements of its classic counterpart — a double-breasted front, polished lapels — but with a chic silhouette that’s made for the girls. Your workday won’t know what hit it.
More from Dresses
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Issa Atora Velvet Midi Dress
$390.00
fromNet-A-Porter
Olivia von Halle x Disney Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Angelina Faux Feather-trimmed Silk Crepe De Chine Gown
$900.00
fromNet-A-Porter