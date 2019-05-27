Cut steel jewelry came into fashion in the Georgian era and was made and popularly worn through the end of the 19th century. Cast steel beads were faceted by hand in the earlier iterations of the style, and then produced by machine in the later years. Once cut, the sparkly studs were riveted to a brass plate, making high-wattage, glittery jewelry that was designed to shine in candlelight. Necklaces, hair ornaments, earrings and bracelets come across our path relatively often but tiaras are far more rare. This is a special object.