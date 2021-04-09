7 For All Mankind

Georgia Wide-leg Braided-pocket Jeans

7 for All Mankind Georgia jeans elevate your casual style with a wide-leg fit, a braided welt and multiple functional pockets. 6 functional pockets Braided pocket details Imported Zipper and button closure; belt loops Savings based on offering prices, not actual sales Web ID: 11799413 Size & Fit Approx. front rise: 10" Approx. inseam: 34-1/4" Approx. model height is 5'10" and she is wearing a size 27 Materials & Care Cotton/elastane Machine washable