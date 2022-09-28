FP Beach

Georgia Maxi

$98.00 $49.95

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Style No. 67218818; Color Code: 111 So stunning for any occasion, this ethereal maxi from our FP Beach collection is featured in a billowy tiered silhouette with scoop neckline and tie-front closures for added dimension. Scoop back Shapeless design Empire waistline FP Beach Effortless seaside designs for a laidback, throw-on-and-go approach to dressing. Care/Import Machine Wash Cold Import Measurements for size small Length: 39 in Bust: 37.5 in