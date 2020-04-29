Wandler

Georgia Leather Shoulder Bag

$850.00

Buy Now Review It

At Matches Fashion

The boxy baguette profile of Wandler's beige Georgia bag evokes a sophisticated mood. It's crafted in Italy from smooth leather with black lacquered edges to accentuate the sculptural silhouette, adorned with subtle gold-tone hardware and hot-stamped with the label's logo, then affixed to a detachable top handle and shoulder strap. Coordinate it with elevated separates for a refined daytime look.