Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Heels
Sézane
Georgia High Mary Janes
£175.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sézane
Need a few alternatives?
Gianvito Rossi
Mary Ribbon 45 Leopard-print Suede Mary Jane Pumps
BUY
£750.00
Net-A-Porter
ASOS DESIGN
Socco Mid Block Heeled Mary Jane Shoes In Leopard
BUY
£32.00
ASOS
Maeve
Mary Jane Heeled Pumps
BUY
£120.00
Anthropologie
Charles & Keith
Denim Buckled Platform Mary Janes - Denim Blue
BUY
£85.00
Charles & Keith
More from Sézane
Sézane
Sophie Skirt
BUY
£165.00
Sézane
Sézane
Leontina Dress
BUY
£190.00
Sézane
Sézane
Sophie Skirt
BUY
$220.00
Sézane
Sézane
Numa Dress
BUY
$230.00
Sézane
More from Heels
Gianvito Rossi
Mary Ribbon 45 Leopard-print Suede Mary Jane Pumps
BUY
£750.00
Net-A-Porter
ASOS DESIGN
Socco Mid Block Heeled Mary Jane Shoes In Leopard
BUY
£32.00
ASOS
Maeve
Mary Jane Heeled Pumps
BUY
£120.00
Anthropologie
Charles & Keith
Denim Buckled Platform Mary Janes - Denim Blue
BUY
£85.00
Charles & Keith
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted