Shrimps

Georgia Dress

Our Spring/Summer ‘20 collection is inspired by Country Western music and style, with the icon Dolly Parton being our main muse. Beautiful stand-out hues of red, pink and kiwi feature throughout alongside elegant diamante fringing and hand-drawn prints. Make the Georgia dress your new staple for summer 2020. A signature Shrimps wrap over V-neck style with ties that fasten at the side seams. Constructed from a striking fuchsia organza with a woven check detail and a detachable fuschia silk satin slip. This beautiful fabric holds its shape ensuring exaggerated puff sleeves and full skirt.