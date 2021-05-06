Daily Ritual

Georgette Fluid Drape Slip Dress

$29.90

100% Polyester Imported Machine Wash A lightweight silky slip-inspired dress with a body-skimming fit. Dress it up or wear with sneakers for a versatile look Our opaque georgette has the perfect fluid drape Start every outfit with Daily Ritual's range of elevated basics - check out more sweaters, tops, and dresses from Daily Ritual by visiting amazon.com/dailyritual Model is 5'10" and wearing a size S An Amazon brand