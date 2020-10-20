George & Viv

24 Days Of Beauty Advent Calendar

$72.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Counting down to the holidays just became a bit more glamorous with this well-curated beauty advent calendar from George & Viv. Featuring artwork by Emily Taylor and 24 premium samples - including our favorites from Mario Badescu, Sunday Riley, and Caudalie - this limited-edition, festive set holds **over $200** of beauty treasures and treats. While it was crafted for giving, we won't tell if you treat yourself to one, too. **About Emily Taylor** Driven by a passion for nature and a love of flowers, Canadian artist Emily Taylor creates whimsical illustrations and patterns that call to mind a tender, nostalgic feeling - and adorn everything from gift sets and stationery to home goods. **About George & Viv** A girl and her dog. So begins the story of George & Viv, our line of one-of-a-kind bath, beauty, and home decor products. A confident, fluffy rescue pup - George - and an imaginative, spirited young girl - Viv - inspire this unique line of perfect-for-gifting goodies.