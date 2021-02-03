RinnyPrints

George Costanza Valentines Day Card

The Art of Seduction Valentine's Day or Anniversary Card! Perfect card for a Seinfeld fan. This product is a DIGITAL FILE INSTANT DOWNLOAD ONLY, printable in two different standard sizes. No physical item will be sent or mailed. INSTANT DOWNLOAD Once payment is cleared, Etsy will notify you that your downloads are available. WHAT YOU GET ~ PDF card in size 5x7” when folded ~ PDF card in size A6 / 105x148cm when folded ~ PDF A7 (5.25x7.25”) envelope template for 5x7” card ~ PDF C6 (114mm x 162mm) envelope template for A6 card HOW TO USE Card: ~ Print card in colour, double sided (flip on short edge). Do not scale. ~ Cut around cut lines and fold in half. Envelope: ~ Print ~ Cut on solid lines ~ Fold on dotted lines ~ Seal sides using glue or double sided tape to tabs. ~ Once the card is placed into the envelope, seal the envelope with tape, stickers or letter seals. TERMS OF USE: This item is for personal use only. You can print as many times as you wish for your home, office or to give as a gift. All designs are property of RinnyPrints and are not to be reproduced or resold. For help with digital downloads, please see the Etsy help article: https://www.etsy.com/help/article/3949 If you have any questions, please contact us. We’ll be more than happy to help.