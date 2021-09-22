Sandy Liang x Target

Geometric Pastel Gem Hair Pin Set 4pc

$15.00

Highlights 4pc hair pin set adds to your accessories collection 3 Bobby pins and 1 French barrette Geometric and floral designs Pastel and silver color palette Specifications Hair Type: All Hair Types Number of Pieces: 4 Dimensions (Overall): .25 Inches (H) x .3 Inches (W) x 2.5 Inches (D) Suggested Age: 15 Years and Up Material: 40% Glass, 40% Iron, 20% Zinc Includes: Barrette, Bobby Pin Beauty Purpose: Fashion Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82614729 UPC: 195994239052 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-3951 Origin: Imported Description Accent your tresses with one or more of the lovely pieces from the Geometric Pastel Gem Hair Pin Set from Sandy Liang x Target. This four-piece hair accessory set comes with three Bobby pins and one French barrette to suit a range of hairstyles. Two of the Bobby pins feature round pastel gems and the third features a range of silver and pastel floral gems, while the French barrette is accented with geometric-shaped pastel gems. Whether worn to tame flyaways or to accent anything from a fancy updo to a simple half-up style, it makes a lovely way to elevate any look. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.