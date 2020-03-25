Mkono

Geometric Metal Plant Hanger Set

$27.99

Buy Now Review It

This minimalist hanging planter brightens up any room in the home with its gently modern simplicity. Great plant decoration is perfect to show your plants some love with this elegant. Simple, yet meticulously. Package includes 2 metal plant hangers and 2 plastic flower pots, but no plants are included in this item! Material: metal hanger, cotton rope and plastic planters. Strong and durable. Suitable for indoor and outdoor use. Black ring in diamond and circle shape match with round flower pot to brighten up the window, bedside, ceiling, livingroom, bedroom, kitchen in your home. Adding some modern accent and charm to your space with this special circular and diamond plant holder. Simply fill in with your favourite green in the plastic pots and get hangging with the cotton rope. You can also replace the attached plastic planters with your own favorite 6 inch flowerpot. The metal hanger is suitable for standard terra cotta flower pots about 6" in diameter, but the max diameter is 6" and the pot height should be within 5" - 6". In the pictures, the terracotta pot (Not Included) shown is 6" in diameter, 5" height. Please be careful for the size of this metal plant hanger. Size is appromixately: Circle - diameter is 12 1/2", plant holder is 6" in diameter, 5" height; Diamond - 13"W x 17"H, plant holder is 6" in diameter, 5.9" height. Planter - 6.5" in Opening Diameter, 4.75" in Bottom Diameter, 6" in Height. Mkono is a registered trademark and our product is professional manufacturing and sole selling.