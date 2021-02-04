Rugs.com

Geometric Kasbah Trellis Collection Rug

$99.00

Buy Now Review It

At 4x6, this area rug is the perfect size for entryways, kitchens, breakfast nooks, accent pieces, or anywhere you want to bring a little more style into your home. Beige is neutral and reliable, providing a solid foundation for many styles. This beige rug is especially suited to serve as a backdrop to more brightly colored décor. Architectural trellis patterns and a variety of bold contemporary colors makes the Kasbah Trellis Collection perfect for your style. Low-pile rugs tend to be easy to clean and very durable. They're the best choice for high-traffic areas like hallways, living rooms, and dining rooms where they let chairs slide easily. Made with high quality polypropylene that is as durable as it is soft. Our rugs stand up abuse even in high-traffic areas. Whether your style is traditional or contemporary, you can rock the Kasbah Trellis Collection. Intricate geometric lattice designs reference the sturdy architecture of North African castles, lending this rug a strong sense of worldliness and sophistication that feels at home whether paired with modern decor or something more conventional. Meanwhile, a wide variety of colors from neutral beiges and grays to bright yellows, reds and purples helps it brighten the room and fit right in with your other pieces. A low, 1/3" polypropylene pile means the Kasbah Trellis Collection is easy to clean and soft underfoot, making it perfect for high-traffic areas like the living room, dining room, or entryways that need a bit more style.