OtaeyahHomeware

Geometric Iron Black Wire Outline Vase

£12.95

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Introducing our simple, yet ever so stylish vase that will be sure to make a statement in any room. Designed for displaying dried flowers but equally as good as a standalone decorative piece to add some interest to your home. A modern minimalist twist to the traditional flower vase. Height 21cm x Width 10cm.