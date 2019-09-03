Harlermoon

Geometric Holographic Handbag

€37.66 €24.39

Imported . Flash Reflactive . COLOURFUL :There are different colors in different angles,Luminous Geometric Lattice Design Handbags. Shining in the Light, Bling Bling Bling . SKIN-LIKE FEELING: Soft Leather Handle,Unique ornaments,Detachable Shoulder Strap and Top-zipper Closure. PRACTICAL:This Geometric Tote Comes with Large Capacity, All stuff can be well Organized inside, Perfect for everyday companion. ALL-MATCH:Suitable for you to carry it in Daily-use, Such as Shopping, Dating, Working, Traveling and so on. ♥AFTER-SALES SERVICE:“Harlermoon” is Registered Brand in the US,100% Brand and high quality holographic purse for Women.we are committed to 60 days Satisfaction Resend or Money Back Guarantee.